DeVos Art Museum Exhibition

Northern Michigan University- Northern Michigan University’s DeVos Art Museum will open an exhibition Aug. 15 that features three groups of new acquisitions from the permanent collection on display for the first time. The exhibit is called “New to the Collection: Kinngait: Artists’ Reflections in Print, Lundmark and the Lake, and Selections in Contemporary Illustration.”

Kinngait: Artists’ Reflections in Print includes more than 20 prints depicting animals, people and rituals that create a sense of place. Kinngait artists represented include Saimaiyu Akesuk, Germaine Arnaktauyok, Kenojuak Ashevak, Sagiatuk Kakulu, Meelia Kelly, Ohotaq Mikkigak, Nikotai Mills, Kananginak Pootoogook, Malaija Pootoogook, Napachie Pootoogook, Pitaloosie Saila and Ningeokuluk Teevee.

Lundmark and the Lake showcases the work of nationally recognized marine painter Leon Lundmark, who often painted Lake Superior and Lake Michigan during his summer stays in the Upper Peninsula. He gifted paintings to locals who became friends and appreciated his moody and sensitively lit depictions of familiar waters.

Selections in Contemporary Illustration features artworks by Norm Breyfogle, John Hendrix, David Johnson, Anita Kunz, Scott Roberts, Burton Silverman and Tyler Stout.

All of the pieces in the combined exhibition were acquired from 2020-2022 and highlight the community’s ongoing dedication to building a permanent collection for NMU, Marquette and the U.P. region. They will be on display through summer 2023.

Admission is free. Museum hours are noon to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday-Friday, and noon to 8 p.m. Thursday.

*PHOTO CREDIT: “Owl’s Bouquet,” 2007, by Kenojuak Ashevak (Inuk, 1927-2013)