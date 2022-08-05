State Representative Sara Cambensy Statement

LANSING, Mich. – “While I appreciate Veridea being willing to give a

statement to the public regarding their views on my letter to Honorable Michigan Attorney

General Dana Nessel, I believe the AG’s office will handle the investigation fairly based on the

questions that were asked. The attorney general is the lawyer for the State of Michigan and when

public legal matters arise, they render their opinion on matters of law. They also provide legal

counsel for the legislature, and every state legislative office is allowed to ask the AG for

opinions on behalf of their constituents.

My questions to the AG concern the use of state and local taxpayer funds, the public’s right to

view those documents or methods of communication that elected or appointed members to those

public offices or boards have used in making their decisions, and whether the people elected or

appointed to the public bodies involved used their public position for personal financial gain.

It is disappointing that Veridea Group and Marquette City Commissioner Jenn Hill have released

statements that allege personal attacks against myself, my office, and my intentions for simply

asking questions about this project on behalf of my constituents as their state representative. The

CEO of Veridea and Commissioner Hill are both public officials. The public has serious

concerns about the transparency and details surrounding this project, as well as every person who

voted to approve different parts of this project that either allocated or used public tax dollars.

They have the right to get those questions answered, especially when their own property taxes

were just raised by the Marquette City Commission.

If you are willing to be an appointed or elected public official on behalf of the taxpayers of the

state of Michigan or choose to utilize publicly funded taxpayer programs like brownfields, or

work with charitable arms of public universities as a private entity, the public has every right to

question your decision making and involvement, what connections you have to the groups

involved, and whether or not you have received any financial gain from your actions and votes as

a public servant.

The actions, votes, and financial contributions accepted by elected or appointed public officials

will always be questioned by the taxpayers, including my own as a state representative, as they

rightfully should be. “ Rep. Sara Cambensy (D -Marquette)

Continue Reading