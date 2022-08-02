Upper Peninsula State Bank Gets Ready to Open New Office in Houghton

U.P. State Bank is excited to move into the Copper Country. President and CEO, David Williams, has been on hand while the branch has been setting up. Helping around the new office, and getting acquainted with some of his newest team members. For a few months he’s been ecstatic at the thought of meeting the new community, that they hope to become a part of. He says that banks and financial institutions have an obligation to the community to not only be a safe place for folk to store their money.

… to bring their money, bring their investments, plan for their future. But a bank also have an obligation to turn that money back into the community in the form of loans. And we do that through loans for people to buy their homes, build their homes. To support businesses, and development. That’s a community bank’s obligation. And we do that very well. – David Williams, President, CEO Upper Peninsula State Bank.

Williams added that the group wanted to move to the area, after years of work with local businesses, and seeing new ones growing in the area, especially those involved in science and technology. The bank also desired to provide a more convenient location for their Copper Country members. The Houghton branch will be Upper Peninsula State Bank’s fifth location across the peninsula.

U.P. State Bank has also brought in some interesting technology for improving their member’s experience as well. U.P. State Bank has introduced virtual tellers, at their branch ATMs. The really fun part is talking with a branch employee directly. Even if they’re at one of the bank’s other locations. The bank introduced the program late last year, Williams said, and so far it has been a great addition for those that may not have the time to stop by their office during business hours. With the new program, the bank has been able to offer extended hours to members.

Tomorrow the U.P. State Bank – Houghton branch will hold a grand opening to meet the community. Stop by and check out their new office starting at 11 am until 2 pm. The new Houghton branch is located at 960 Razorback Drive.