A Man Returned Home Safe after a Police Search in Arvon Township

19 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Yesterday a missing man from Arvon Township was found safe. At 5:40 pm Baraga County Sheriff responded to a call for a missing elderly man, who was suspected to have wandered off a trail near his home. At close to 7 pm, a MSP K-9 unit trooper found the 80 year old man, who explained he had become disorientated after leaving a familiar section of the trail. The man was found approximately a quarter mile from his home. Baraga County Sheriff was assisted by MSP Calumet troopers and local volunteers.

