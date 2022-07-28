Understanding Erosion will be Important to Protecting the Great Lakes’ Coasts
HOUGHTON – Stamp sand beaches are a common sight throughout the Upper Peninsula’s Lake Superior shoreline. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Coastal Engineer, Dr. Jim Selegean, says that understanding the process of erosion is very important for Michigan to protect it’s thousands of miles of coastline. Each location where stamp sand beaches are found creates issues unique for that area. Such as the sands near Gay, and it’s impact on the Buffalo Reef. Or like the stamp sands at the north Portage Canal entrance.
As water current move the sand from one spot to another. Erosion moves sediment from one location to another, through the process of fluctuating water currents. At yesterday’s beach walk with the Michigan Department of Great Lakes and Energy and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Selegean looked to answer some of the community’s questions about erosion in the Copper Country.
Selegean believes that understanding the relationship between the sources of sediments, and where those deposits end up, is very important to Michigan’s ability to protect the state’s shores. He also notes that local issues in Lake Superior, are connected to issues on the coastlines in Canada, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Understanding that connection, and working in stride with other regions will help protect the Great Lakes.