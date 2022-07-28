Queen City Half Marathon: Full press release

1 day ago Joni Anderson
Queen City Running is hosting a half marathon Saturday July 30, 2022.
Spring Street between Third Street and Front Street will be closed from 5:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m.
Spring Street from Front Street through Lakeshore Boulevard will also be closed, and Lakeshore Boulevard and Front Street will both be closed to through traffic between Main Street and Baraga Avenue from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.
The course heads south on the city multiuse path, turns around near South Beach Park and continues north following the path to Presque Isle Park. Runners will run around Peter White Drive and return on the path, head west on Hawley street following the path to Wright Street, then Washington Street and back to the finish area on Spring Street.
Motorists are advised to use caution at road crossings and to be alert for runners and road crossing attendants.

