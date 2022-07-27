Calumet Theater in Need of a Detailed Structural Analysis

CALUMET – To no one’s surprise an over a century old building has a few problems. UP Engineers and Architectures last night presented their report to the Calumet village council, for the heat envelope of the theater. The report describes the temperature relationship between each wing of the building, analyzes the theater’s climate from a structural standpoint, and the issues that are the reason for the theater’s winter heat loss.

A forced air system was installed, as sort of a stop gap, to keep the theater open. So System 1 and 4 are serving the theater. System 2 is what is serving the village offices. And that is a hot water heating system. And then up in the ballroom, we’ve got a couple of unit heaters. That just throw a lot of warm air out there, but it’s noisy, and it gives you waves of warm and cold. And it’s not a very comfortable system. – Karin Cooper, Project Architect UPEA

The biggest benefit to the theater’s structure is its sandstone and brick walls. Because the masonry absorbs and conducts heat, the sandstone walls help regulate the temperature. Additionally a lot of the building’s heat is lost through the roof. Because of the theater’s age and design, typical solutions will not work.

They’re losing heat through the roof. And its melting the snow. So that snow goes away, and it keeps the load of the snow down. When we insulate, it keeps heat in, so we’re not melting enough snow. So now you’d have to evaluate the structure to know that it’s going to support that snow load. Our structural engineers have done calculations on buildings around Calumet. And they were primarily designed for 30-35 pounds per square foot.Michigan code requires, this area, to design it for 70 to 80. – Karin Cooper, Project Architect UPEA

Additionally UPEA needs to look further into how all the systems for heating, cooling, and temperature regulation affect each other, in order to maintain the theater’s historic qualities and entertainment function. UP Engineers suggests that the theater’s building is in need of a detailed structural analysis. The Keweenaw National Historic Park Advisory Council is hopeful they will fund that inspection. The village hall wing was built in 1886, the theater was added to the complex in 1900.