Veterans Crisis Line Launched Nationwide

IRON MOUNTAIN, MI – The Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center transitioned to a new Veteran’s Crisis Line,

Dial 988 then Press 1, starting July 16, 2022. Signed into law in 2020, the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act

authorized 988 as the new three-digit number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, to bring life-saving services

much closer to those who need it. “To lose a single veteran to suicide is tragic. To lose an average of 17 every day across the nation is dreadful,” said

Zachary Sage, acting medical center director. “Our work to prevent veteran suicide continues. The goal of the 988 then press 1 number is to bring help closer to those in need.

Let’s all remember three easy numbers to help veterans in crisis get in touch with someone who can help. We can all help save a veteran’s life.”

All telephone service providers in the U.S. were required to activate the number by July 16, 2022; many providers chose to implement the service sooner.

Veterans can now use this new option by dialing 988 then pressing 1 to contact the Veterans Crisis Line. Veterans may still reach the Veterans Crisis Line with the current phone number 1-800-273-8255 and Press 1, by text (838255), and through chat (VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat). For more information, logon to VeteransCrisisLine.net and Federal Communications Commission’s website.