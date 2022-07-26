NMU in Michigan’s Top Five for Online Education

MARQUETTE – Northern Michigan University ranks as the fifth best online college in Michigan, and first in the Upper Peninsula, according to ZDNet.com’s 2022 rankings.

“NMU has more than 170 programs available in total, including more than 20 online degree options,” the description states. “The school features a popular online RN-to-BSN program and an online MPA program.”

ZDNet.com’s methodology relies on data collected via the National Center for Education Statistics’ annual survey, which is completed by every school in the nation that receives federal financial aid. Using the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS), ZDNet’s proprietary ranking algorithm weighs more than a dozen factors across categories of academics, reputation, affordability and programmatic excellence.

“Our rankings formula draws upon federally-reported datasets and leverages the expert insights that set ZDNet apart,” states the website. “Before release, every dataset is subject to rigorous review by a team of expert consultants and our education editorial board to ensure that only the best programs and schools appear on ZDNet’s best lists. Critically, schools cannot pay for placement on our lists. Every program we list is independently selected based on data, with an emphasis on programmatic and professional outcomes.”

For more information on Northern Michigan University programs offered 100% online or in a hybrid format, visit NMU’s Global Campus.

