MTU and MSU Present Mass Timber Research and Economic Potential with Sen. McBroom and Other Michigan Leaders

Michigan Tech and Michigan State universities are both working on developing solutions for using mass timber throughout Michigan. Michigan Tech has taken on the role of research and development for cross laminated timber. Mass timber has grown in popularity throughout the world, and demand in the United States has increased in recent years. Michigan is poised to take advantage of experienced sustainable forest management practices, as the state can become a leader in mass timber research, harvesting, and manufacturing east of the Mississippi River.

So if we want to utilize our own forest resource, this will be a critical technology. And that will of course support real jobs, communities, as the resurce will be supplied locally, as with the manufacturing, as well. Couple more reasons, market diversification, this is a really important higher value product, and hardwood cross laminated timbers, has very unique properties, compared to softwoods. – Mark Rudnicki, Director of MTU Ford Center and Forest

Michigan State University has taken the lead in understanding what criteria must be met for mass timber to be used in the construction of buildings, homes and offices. The use of mass timber in buildings provides another key benefit, outside of the efficiency and cost factors, compared to traditional materials like steel.

Once we use that wood, it’s in a building for 100 years. Wood is 50% carbon, you know that, trees absorb carbon-dioxide from the atmosphere. They store it as carbon. When you cut wood, and you put it in a product like mass timber, you’re holding that carbon in the building. So basically buildings are becoming carbon storage facilities. And that really extends the carbon benefits, of trees and forests. – Sandra Lupien, Director MassTimber@MSU

Representatives in mass timber research and policy from both Michigan tech and Michigan state presented to an economic round table on MTU’s campus this morning. Day two of the economic round table was organized by Senator Ed McBroom. He was joined by Sen. Ken Horn of Frankenmuth, Sen. Wayne Schmidt of Traverse City, Rep. Sara Cambensy of Marquette, and Rep. Greg Markkanen of Hancock.