Gov. Whitmer to Sign Executive Directive to Save Lives, Reduce Gun Violence

LANSING, Mich. – Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer will host a roundtable discussion with a bipartisan group of parents, students, law enforcement officers, faith leaders, and elected officials in Kalamazoo to discuss public safety and gun violence prevention measures that can save lives and keep neighborhoods safe. Afterward, Governor Whitmer will sign an executive directive coordinating and investing all available federal resources within state government departments and law enforcement agencies into crime and gun violence intervention and prevention. This action comes on the heels of the governor signing a record budget into law to help communities fund local law enforcement departments and hire more first responders.