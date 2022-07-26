Gov. Whitmer to Sign Executive Directive to Save Lives, Reduce Gun Violence

22 hours ago Max Labeaud

LANSING, Mich. – Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer will host a roundtable discussion with a bipartisan group of parents, students, law enforcement officers, faith leaders, and elected officials in Kalamazoo to discuss public safety and gun violence prevention measures that can save lives and keep neighborhoods safe. Afterward, Governor Whitmer will sign an executive directive coordinating and investing all available federal resources within state government departments and law enforcement agencies into crime and gun violence intervention and prevention. This action comes on the heels of the governor signing a record budget into law to help communities fund local law enforcement departments and hire more first responders. 

  Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Vice President of Research for the  University of Michigan, Dr. Rebecca Cunningham will hold the Public Safety Roundtable & Gun Violence Prevention Executive Directive in Kalamazoo, on Tuesday July 26, at 11:45AM.  Please arrive by 11:30AM. To RVSP for the in-person event in Kalamazoo, please email press@michigan.gov 

 

