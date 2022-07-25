The 44th annual KBIC Maawanji’ding

Male Dancers in the Grand Entry at the 44th Annual KBIC Waawanji'ding

BARAGA, MI – The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community held their 44th annual Maawanji’ding or Pow-Wow this past weekend. The celebration saw people from across the Midwest make the journey to the Ojibwa Campgrounds near Baraga from July 22nd to the 24th.

Leading the Grand Entry on Saturday at 1:00 P.M. was Host Drum Midnight Express. The Co-Host Drum was Young Kingbird. MC’s John Teller jr. and Kevin Smith kept the energy up. The Head Male Dancer was Gabe Desrosiers, Head Female Dancer was Diane Desrosiers, and Head Veteran Dancer was Ken Funmaker jr.

Leading the procession for the Grand Entry were U.S. veterans bearing the Eagle Feather Staffs and U.S. Flags, followed by the royalty, then the elders. Following after were the Male Dancers, Female Dancers, and Youth Dancers.

Cash prizes from $50 to $5,000 were available for a variety of contests including singing, Men’s Fancy Bustle Special, Women’s Fancy Shawl, and Junior Woodland to name a few.

The KBIC Maawanji’ding has been a tradition since 1978, celebrating the music, dancing, regalia, and food of Native American culture. Vendors offered a variety of products, from traditional foods, to handcrafted goods.

The Public is always welcome to attend, and are asked to be respectful.