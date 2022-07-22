Portage Township is Seeking Public Input for Their Recreation Plan

3 days ago Thomas Fournier

PORTAGE TOWNSHIP – Portage Township is beginning to work on an updated recreation plan with the help of the Western Upper Peninsula Planning and Development Region. The updated plan hopes to include improvements in the township’s recreation facilities and sites. The plan will also ensure that Portage Township is eligible for certain grants through the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Members of the public are asked to participate in short survey to express the community’s thoughts and feedback on potential projects for Portage Township. Online responses are preferred, though paper copies will be accepted. Paper surveys can be obtained t the portage township office, Portage Fire Department, the Doelle Senior Center, Karvakko’s Market, the Portage Lake District Library, and WUPPDR’s office. Survey responses must be submitted by August 18th.

Portage Township Recreation Plan Online Survey

