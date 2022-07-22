Expect Single Lane Closures Next Week at the Portage Lake Lift Bridge

3 days ago Thomas Fournier

HOUGHTON – More evening single lane closures on the Portage Lake Lift Bridge can be expected next week. MDOT will address mechanical and electrical work, that will require tests take place next Tuesday and Wednesday nights. Test lifts will occur at the top of the hour, and at each half hour mark. While work is going on traffic will be reduced to the outside lane for southbound traffic. The U.S. Coast Guard has authorized MDOT to make temporary changes in bridge operation while work occurs. Beginning Wednesday morning, and through Friday, next week the lift bridge will need a three hour notice for openings between 7 pm and 4:30 am. Mariners should provide advance notice directly to the bridge operator by calling 906-482-7552.

