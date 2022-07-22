A Two Car Accident in Houghton Sends One Woman to the Hospital

HOUGHTON – Last night a two car accident on Memorial Drive in Houghton sent one woman to the emergency room. Houghton Police responded to a two car accident at 6:40 pm last night, at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Sharon Avenue. At the time of the accident, a power outage in the area cut power to the traffic lights. A 63 year-old driver from Painesdale was traveling south on Memorial Drive when they collided with a car driven by a 63 year-old Chassell woman. The Chassell woman was transported to UP Portage Health for injuries she sustained from the accident. Both vehicles were towed away by Superior Service.

