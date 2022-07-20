Needy Families program seeks resident feedback

LANSING, Mich (WBKB). – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS)

is accepting public comment on its plan for spending Temporary Assistance for Needy

Families funding from the federal government.

The Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) State Plan can be viewed on the

MDHHS website. The plan is effective Jan. 1, 2023. The public can submit comment by

email to MDHHS-TANF@michigan.gov through Sept. 5, 2022.

TANF is a federal program run by states that assists families who are unable to provide

for their children’s basic needs.

“TANF provides important funding from our federal partners as we work to support

families who are struggling to pay for food, clothing and other necessities for their

children,” said Lewis Roubal, MDHHS chief deputy director for opportunity. “TANF also

helps parents find jobs. We welcome input from our residents about our plans for

spending these federal dollars that come to Michigan.”

The state plan describes programs and services paid for with TANF, including:

 The Family Independence Program, which provided cash assistance to more

than 27,000 low-income people in June.

 Child care.

 Services to support employment and self-sufficiency, including job search

services and assistance with transportation.

 Support for children in foster care and adoption assistance.

 Hunger relief.

 Services for school children at-risk of struggling with academics.

 Buying diapers.

The plan is for the three years beginning in 2023. Michigan received $772.8 million from

TANF for fiscal year 2022, with $528.1 million appropriated to MDHHS.

To be eligible for TANF, applicants must be low-income and have a child 18 or younger,

or be pregnant, or be younger than 18 while also being the head of the household.

Continue Reading