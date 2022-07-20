Childcare Industry Leaders in Houghton County are Seeking Solutions to Industry Issues that Greatly Affect Communities
Childcare providers are the economic cornerstone of any region. The importance of the industry means any issue it faces impacts the surrounding community. There are thirteen-hundred kids still in need of child care in Houghton County alone. The region only has 300 childcare slots currently available. Director for the Copper Country Great Start Collaborative, Iola Brubaker, says that she was astonished by the vast number of children still in need of child care, and the large gap between the number of kids and number of available slots with providers.
The Copper Country Great Start Collaborative held a town hall in conjunction with First Children’s Finance. Leaders in education, business and childcare reviewed and addressed the current issues faced by child care providers and families. Organizers hope the town hall can offer potential solutions to child-care issues.
The next step will be to create an action plan from the information and solutions gathered from the forum. Anyone interested in learning more about the Copper Country Great Start Collaborative first children’s finance rural childcare innovation program, contact Iola Brubaker or visit ccgreatstart.org.
First Children’s Finance Rural Child Care Innovation Program