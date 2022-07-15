Marquette Downtown Development Authority hires new Executive Director

3 hours ago Joni Anderson

MARQUETTE, MI – The Marquette Downtown Development Authority has hired a new Executive Director. Tara Lasse-McKinney has spent eight years with the DDA, and is stepping up from her previous role as Events and Promotions Officer.

She hopes to continue the development of downtown Marquette. Two projects she hopes to accomplish are turning the Marquette commons into a family friendly “hang-out” spot, and bringing Third St. into the DDA’s Jurisdiction. Doing so would allow the DDA to maintain public utilities on the street.

For more information go to www.downtownmarquette.org

