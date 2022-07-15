Marquette County Sheriff locates missing man

5 hours ago Lisa Bowers

MARQUETTE COUNTY – The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office was able to return a missing man to his family on Thursday.
Police say the 82-year old man with Alzheimers had walked away from a residence on Saux Head Lake Road just before 2 p.m.
Marquette County Search and Rescue located the man on a 2-rut-road about 2 and a half miles away.
The man was in good condition and returned to his residence.
Sheriff’s officials are reminding residents about its Life Tracker Program.
The program uses telemetry-based tracking to locate people with special needs who are at risk of wandering.
For more information call the Retired Senior Volunteer Program in Marquette at
(906) 315-2858. Or email KDemarinis@mqtco.org or mharris@mqtco.org.
