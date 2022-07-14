U.P. BUSINESS LEADERS ASKED TO TAKE SURVEY

1 day ago Lisa Bowers

MARQUETTE, MI (FROM INVEST UP)The Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis is tracking current economic conditions in the Ninth District—which includes the Upper Peninsula—to help shape future economic policy. If you are part of the business community, please take the short five-minute survey to help Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari and other leaders assess real-time business conditions in the region.

All responses are anonymous and the survey closes on July 25th. Take the survey HERE

