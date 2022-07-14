Pickford woman faces drug charges.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MI – A Pickford Township woman was arrested on drug and firearms charges Tuesday.
The Chippewa County Sheriff and TRIDENT arrested Olivia Jo Huffman after a search warrant uncovered approximately a quarter pound of methamphetamine and firearms in her home.
The drugs have an estimated street value of $11,000.
Huffman was arraigned in 91st district court on one count of intent to deliver methamphetamine three felony firearm counts, one count of maintaining a drug house and one count of fourth degree child abuse.
Her bond was set at $50,000.