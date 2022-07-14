Iron Industry Museum restarts in-person Tuesday Programs

NEGAUNEE, MI – It’s easy to take the beauty and culture of the Upper Peninsula for granted. We can forget that there’s a rich historical legacy that led us to where we are today. But there’s one long-running program at the Michigan Iron Industry Museum that’s been highlighting that history for decades.

The Programs are back in person after they had to go online for the last two years due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. If you don’t feel like leaving the house however, you can still watch the presentations live on Facebook. Previous presentations are available to watch on Facebook as well.

The museum hosts a variety of experts who cover topics from prehistoric archaeological artifacts to the downfall of the copper industry. This Tuesday’s presenter was Russell Magnaghi, a prolific author who’s published a multitude of titles including Classic Food and Restaurants of the Upper Peninsula , Upper Peninsula of Michigan: a History , and Native Americans of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula: A Chronology to 1900 .

Upcoming presenters include Phyllis Wong, Gary Willis, Dan Truckey, Dan Fountain and Jim Paquette. The programs will run for the next six weeks and are held at the Museum’s auditorium. Admission is free. For more information on the Presentations, or the Museum itself, go to their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ironindustrymuseum