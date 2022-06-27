Regular Cable Maintenance Scheduled for the Portage Lake Lift Bridge on Wednesday Night

HOUGHTON/HANCOCK – The Portage Lake Lift Bridge will have expected closures on Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Crews will perform routine maintenance, greasing the lift bridge’s cables. Maintenance is expected to disrupt vehicle and pedestrian traffic in half hour intervals several times, starting at 11 pm Wednesday. Michigan’s Department of Transportation expects crews to finish with the cable maintenance by 6 am Thursday morning. The work will ensure the bridge continues safe and reliable operation between Houghton and Hancock.

