Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly Accepting Volunteer of the Year Nominations

HANCOCK – Throughout the summer Little Brothers -Friends of the Elderly is celebrating with the community their 40th anniversary. With those celebrations, comes their Volunteer of the Year Award and a Volunteer Appreciation Picnic coming up an a few weeks. Little Brothers – Friends of the Elderly reaches a wide network of residents in the Copper Country, and the organization is very much powered by volunteer efforts. The organization will accept nominations for their volunteer of the year until July 14th. The volunteer of the year is someone that has made a commitment to serving the elderly of the community and embodies the spirit of Little Brothers’ mission statement. If you know more than one person deserving of this recognition, you can nominate multiple people. And self nominations are encouraged and accepted. Following the close of nominations, Little Brothers will announce the recipient at their Volunteer Appreciation Picnic on July 20th in Kestner Park. More information on that event will be available as the date gets closer.

