Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly Accepting Volunteer of the Year Nominations

8 hours ago Thomas Fournier

HANCOCK  – Throughout the summer Little Brothers -Friends of the Elderly is celebrating with the community their 40th anniversary. With those celebrations, comes their Volunteer of the Year Award and a Volunteer Appreciation Picnic coming up an a few weeks. Little Brothers – Friends of the Elderly reaches a wide network of residents in the Copper Country, and the organization is very much powered by volunteer efforts. The organization will accept nominations for their volunteer of the year until July 14th. The volunteer of the year is someone that has made a commitment to serving the elderly of the community and embodies the spirit of Little Brothers’ mission statement. If you know more than one person deserving of this recognition, you can nominate multiple people. And self nominations  are encouraged and accepted. Following the close of nominations, Little Brothers will announce the recipient at their Volunteer Appreciation Picnic on July 20th in Kestner Park. More information on that event will be available as the date gets closer.

LB-FE Volunteer of the Year Nomination Form

More Stories

Marquette County Sheriff’s office continues search for missing Wixom woman

5 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Regular Cable Maintenance Scheduled for the Portage Lake Lift Bridge on Wednesday Night

8 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Northern Agility 22 M – 28 landing delayed until Wednesday

9 hours ago Lisa Bowers

COMPUTER NETWORK DISRUPTION DETECTED BY UPPCO

3 days ago Lisa Bowers

Wildfire risk high in much of Michigan this weekend

3 days ago Lisa Bowers

Farmer’s Markets in the Copper Country Receive an Incredible Gift

3 days ago Thomas Fournier

You may have missed

Marquette County Sheriff’s office continues search for missing Wixom woman

5 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Regular Cable Maintenance Scheduled for the Portage Lake Lift Bridge on Wednesday Night

8 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly Accepting Volunteer of the Year Nominations

8 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Northern Agility 22 M – 28 landing delayed until Wednesday

9 hours ago Lisa Bowers

COMPUTER NETWORK DISRUPTION DETECTED BY UPPCO

3 days ago Lisa Bowers