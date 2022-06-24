Farmer’s Markets in the Copper Country Receive an Incredible Gift

HOUGHTON/HANCOCK/CALUMET – Farmers market season is kicking off in the Copper Country. Houghton’s market was in its new location on top of the downtown parking deck last week. The event will be at the new location until construction on the pier is finished. The Hancock Tori returned to Quincy Green on Thursday. And the Calumet Farmers Market returns for the second time this summer on Saturday. From the Ground Farmers Market Collective is the organization that runs the three markets. The non-profit received an incredible gift just in time for farmers markets opening.

“We’re so excised to get out and meet all the customers in the communities again, after a long winter. Incredible Bank, the foundation, gave From the Ground Farmers Market Collective a really, really generous $10,000 donation. That donation is going to help us to improve our access to food access programs in communities.” – Jessica McQuinn, Regional Market Manager, From the Ground Farmers Market Collective

With the gift, From the Ground can increase their ability to accept snap and other food assistance at farmers markets. McQuinn said Incredible Bank’s gift will go a long way to increase the community’s access to healthy foods. And reaching people who are food insecure in the Keweenaw should be easier as well. Prior to this year, Calumet’s market was the only one to accept assistance programs. Now, farmers markets in all three towns can accept them.

“We have seven food access programs we’re working with. Six of them were available in Calumet last year. But they’re all new to Houghton, quite a few are new to Hancock.The $10,000 donation helps us print tokens, for customers to come and claim those food access programs. And it’s also going to help us with an awareness campaign. Hopefully making some videos, and some informational things to help the community become more aware of the food access programs that we have available at those markets.” – Jessica McQuinn, Regional Market Manager, From the Ground Farmers Market Collective

From the Ground Farmers Market Collective was established this past winter. The Portage Health Foundation, Main Street Calumet, and Downtown Development Authorities in Houghton and Hancock partnered to make the collective a reality. McQuinn was hired recently. She has experience and a passion for fighting food insecurity. She also wants to increase access to healthy food options in communities.

Houghton’s Farmers Market is every Tuesday at 4 p.m., on the upper level of the parking deck downtown. The Hancock Tori pops up on the Quincy Green every Thursday at 3 pm. And Calumet’s Farmers Market happens every Saturday on the 300 block of Calumet starting at 10 am.