M-28 to close for aircraft excercises

MUNISING, Mich. – A portion of M-28 in Alger County will be closed Tuesday, June 28, while the Michigan Air National Guard hosts aircraft exercises on the highway.

Twelve military aircraft will touch down and conduct other operations on a closed, 9,000-foot section of four-lane highway between Wetmore and Shingleton in Alger County.

To facilitate the exercise, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close M-28 east of Munising from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 28. During the closure, eastbound traffic will be detoured on H-58 to H-15 and back to M-28. The route will be reversed for westbound traffic. The closure will be posted on MDOT’s Mi Drive travel information website and detour route signs will help guide travelers through the area.

There will be no civilian access to the M-28 landing zone during this period.