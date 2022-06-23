M-28 to close for aircraft excercises

9 hours ago Lisa Bowers

MUNISING, Mich. – A portion of M-28 in Alger County will be closed Tuesday, June 28, while the Michigan Air National Guard hosts aircraft exercises on the highway.

Twelve military aircraft will touch down and conduct other operations on a closed, 9,000-foot section of four-lane highway between Wetmore and Shingleton in Alger County.

To facilitate the exercise, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close M-28 east of Munising from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 28. During the closure, eastbound traffic will be detoured on H-58 to H-15 and back to M-28. The route will be reversed for westbound traffic. The closure will be posted on MDOT’s Mi Drive travel information website and detour route signs will help guide travelers through the area.

There will be no civilian access to the M-28 landing zone during this period.

More Stories

Performances in the Park Kicks Off Summer Concerts in Copper Harbor Tonight

9 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Iron Ore Heritage Trail users should expect detour

9 hours ago Lisa Bowers

MDHHS Announces Children Six Months and Up Now Eligible to Receive COVID Vaccine

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

Calumet to Begin Addressing Sidewalk Maintenance Enforcement

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

Village of Laurium Down a Board Member

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

Update: Murder suspect caught in WI

2 days ago Lisa Bowers

You may have missed

M-28 to close for aircraft excercises

9 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Performances in the Park Kicks Off Summer Concerts in Copper Harbor Tonight

9 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Iron Ore Heritage Trail users should expect detour

9 hours ago Lisa Bowers

MDHHS Announces Children Six Months and Up Now Eligible to Receive COVID Vaccine

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

Calumet to Begin Addressing Sidewalk Maintenance Enforcement

1 day ago Thomas Fournier