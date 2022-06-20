Negaunee Man Injured in One Car Accident in Houghton County

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

PORTAGE TOWNSHIP – A Negaunee man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash late last night.The Houghton County Sheriff’s Department was called out to the intersection of Askel and Tapiola Roads just after 11:00. They found the 49-year-old victim had lost control of his vehicle and crashed. He was taken first to Baraga County Memorial Hospital, and then transferred to UP Health System-Marquette.The Sheriff’s Department says speed and alcohol are believed to have contributed to the crash. An investigation continues. The name of the victim and his present condition have not been released.The Michigan State Police, Otter Lake First Responders, Hurontown Extraction, Bay Ambulance and Superior Service assisted at the scene.

