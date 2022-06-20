Keweenaw County Sheriff Rescue Individual from Sunken Canoe in Eagle Harbor

EAGLE HARBOR – Yesterday Keweenaw County Sheriff deputies rescued a individual, after their canoe sunk in Eagle Harbor. At about 2:40 pm, deputies responded to a call about an individual in a canoe appearing too struggle getting back to shore due to stormy conditions, past the bell buoy in Eagle Harbor. A few minutes later it was reported that the canoe had sunk and the individual was in distress. With the help of a private vessel and the sheriff’s PWC, deputies were able to locate the individual, aided by a citizen keeping look out from the Eagle Harbor Lighthouse. First Responders treated them for severe hypothermia and water intake when brought back to shore, before Mercy Ambulance arrived. They were then transported to Keweenaw Aspirus Hospital for further evaluation. The sheriff department would like to remind people hoping to get out on the water to check weather reports, and to inspect safety equipment prior to setting out.

