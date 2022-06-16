E-waste and freon appliance collection in Alger County

6 hours ago Lisa Bowers


ALGER COUNTY – it can be hard to get rid of old appliances safely. Computers, cell phones, refrigerators and air conditioners are just some of the items Alger County residents can recycle at the Munising High School parking lot on Friday and Saturday.
Disposal for most items is free, except for old Televisions and CRT monitors.
The cost for those is $5.
The event is sponsored by the Alger Community Recycling Committee, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy,UPPCO and the Lake Superior Watershed Partnership.
Items can be dropped off on Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

More Stories

A Look Back at the Bridges Over the Portage Canal

11 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Laurium PD looking for information on break-ins

1 day ago Lisa Bowers

GINCC Children’s Carnival is postponed due to forecasted inclement weather

2 days ago Lisa Bowers

Wednesday Farmers Market in Marquette canceled

2 days ago Lisa Bowers

Republic man facing CSAM and computer crimes charges

2 days ago Lisa Bowers

Aspirus prescribing fresh fruits and vegetables for better health

2 days ago Lisa Bowers

You may have missed

E-waste and freon appliance collection in Alger County

6 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Marquette’s South Beach closed to swimming

8 hours ago Lisa Bowers

A Look Back at the Bridges Over the Portage Canal

11 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Chocolay Township Police seek 2 people related to May casino incident

15 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Wildcats to Play First-Ever Volleyball Match on Mackinac Island

1 day ago Connor Sturgill