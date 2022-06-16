E-waste and freon appliance collection in Alger County



ALGER COUNTY – it can be hard to get rid of old appliances safely. Computers, cell phones, refrigerators and air conditioners are just some of the items Alger County residents can recycle at the Munising High School parking lot on Friday and Saturday.

Disposal for most items is free, except for old Televisions and CRT monitors.

The cost for those is $5.

The event is sponsored by the Alger Community Recycling Committee, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy,UPPCO and the Lake Superior Watershed Partnership.

Items can be dropped off on Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Continue Reading