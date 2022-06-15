Laurium PD looking for information on break-ins

LAURIUM, MI – The Laurium Village Police Department is looking for information on the individual or individuals who have been breaking into vehicles in that area.

Over the last several days there have been numerous reports of breaking and entering.

Laurium Police Chief Kurt Erkkila said the motive for the break-ins is not clear, but it could be larceny.

He’s reminding residents to lock their vehicles and make sure valuables are removed.

The latest break-in happened at abut 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police believe the suspect is a young man who is about 6 feet tall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Laurium Village Police Department at 906-337-4000.

