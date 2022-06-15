Laurium PD looking for information on break-ins

10 hours ago Lisa Bowers

LAURIUM, MI – The Laurium Village Police Department is looking for information on the individual or individuals who have been breaking into vehicles in that area.
Over the last several days there have been numerous reports of breaking and entering.
Laurium Police Chief Kurt Erkkila said the motive for the break-ins is not clear, but it could be larceny.
He’s reminding residents to lock their vehicles and make sure valuables are removed.
The latest break-in happened at abut 3 a.m. on Wednesday.
Police believe the suspect is a young man who is about 6 feet tall.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Laurium Village Police Department at 906-337-4000.

More Stories

GINCC Children’s Carnival is postponed due to forecasted inclement weather

13 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Wednesday Farmers Market in Marquette canceled

14 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Republic man facing CSAM and computer crimes charges

14 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Aspirus prescribing fresh fruits and vegetables for better health

1 day ago Lisa Bowers

July 4th Parade entries sought in Marquette

1 day ago Lisa Bowers

MARQUETTE ART WEEK

1 day ago Max Labeaud

You may have missed

Wildcats to Play First-Ever Volleyball Match on Mackinac Island

9 hours ago Connor Sturgill

Laurium PD looking for information on break-ins

10 hours ago Lisa Bowers

GINCC Children’s Carnival is postponed due to forecasted inclement weather

13 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Wednesday Farmers Market in Marquette canceled

14 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Republic man facing CSAM and computer crimes charges

14 hours ago Lisa Bowers