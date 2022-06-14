

The Michigan Education Trust (MET) announced

that more than 36,000 Michiganders have signed up for the Michigan Education Trust’s 35th Anniversary $1.5 Million Giveaway.

The giveaway is Statewide and random. Friends and families can enter the drawing on behalf of a child for the chance to win one of 100 $15,000 prepaid tuition prizes.

Michigan residents 18 years or older on Aug. 31, 2022, are eligible to enter. A person may enter the drawing ONLY ONCE but multiple people can enter on behalf of the same child. The tuition prize may be used to pay for future tuition and mandatory fees at a Community College, college, University or technical school in accordance with MET’S terms and conditions.

Entries and registration ends on Aug. 31, 2022 with winners being announced Sept. 12. Michiganders can enter the giveaway and review rules and eligibility criteria at www.METgiveaway.com.

at www.michigan.gov/setwithmet, 800–MET–4–KID

