Marquette – This year’s Art Week runs from June 20th – June 25th 2022. The theme for this year is ” What does water mean to you?” The Art Week is being presented by the city of Marquette. Lake Superior Theatre Company will kick off Art Week on Monday June 20th by inviting the community to paint Lake Superior rocks under the tent at the boathouse. Some rocks will remain up on display at Lake Superior Theatre for their summer season. The event is free to participate and runs from 10 am – 2 pm.

The Marquette Maritime Museum will host a free to participate painting workshop that is free to the public for kids. The event is called the Paint Plein Air and it runs from 1pm-3pm.

The Superior Watershed Partnership will offer free rowing to volunteers who help collect citizen-science data. Volunteers will use the community build rowing skiff at the Marquette Yacht Club. The “Spark” will launch everyday of Art week at 3pm beginning Monday June 20th and is open to all ages.

The Hiawatha Music Co-Op will be hosting a concert at the Presque Isle Band Shell Monday evening June 20th. The event will take place from 6pm- 9pm and will feature local musicians the Driftless Revelers and Tret Fure as well as hands on art activities for all ages.

Another event during the Marquette Art Week will be the “All About Love” Chalk art festival hosted by the Upper Peninsula’s Children’s Museum. The Chalk Art Festival will be on Wednesday June 22nd from 10am- 7pm and will be free to participate. Early registration is highly encouraged by calling (906) – 226 – 3911. The public is invited to pick up chalk, paint, and brushes at the UPCM and to receive their assigned sidewalk to color.

Wednesday of Marquette’s Art Week will also see the return of the Downtown Artisan and Farmers Market from 4pm – 7 pm. The Farmer’s Market will be held at the Marquette Commons at 112 South Third Street.

WhoDat Brass Band will be playing at Presque Isle at 2905 Presque Isle Beach Road from 5pm-7pm. on Wednesday June 22nd.

MSHS Women’s Chorale will perform water- based pieces on the shore of Lake Superior at the Black Rocks Cove beginning at 6 pm on Wednesday June 22nd..

The Marquette City Band will be performing on Thursday June 23rd at 7:30 pm at the Presque Isle Bandshell as a part of their 2022 Summer Concert Series.

Art In The Park at Mattson Lower Harbor will be on Friday June 24th from 3pm – 6pm. The event is free to participate and will feature local artists who will display their work and offer tips and tricks on techniques. For a complete list of times and events for Marquette’s Art Week visit Art Week 2022 Schedule – MQTCompass.com