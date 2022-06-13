MSP Hosting First U.P. Teen Defensive Driving Course in Escanaba

ESCANABA – Michigan state police are hosting their first U.P. Teen Defensive Driving course in just two more weeks. A long-time program, that shows teen proper defensive driving maneuvers, typically takes place downstate. Due to the pandemic, m-s-p had to put off bringing the program to students in the Upper Peninsula. The defensive driving course will be in Escanaba, at the Midwest Truck Driving School.

So it’s basically, defensive driving techniques we’ll be teaching these younger drivers. So like evasive maneuvering such as, like if something jumps out at you, when you’re driving down the road, that’s going to be a big one. Braking, that’s another big one. especially for a younger driver, that’s what their reaction’s going to be. So we’ll have a skid track or a slippery track, We can simulate a slide, and teach them how to maneuver out of that in a safe manner. – Lt. Mark Giannunzio, Michigan State Police

Right now the course has about 20 students already registered, and plenty of room for more to join. The course will start June 27. And are four hour classes, primarily focused on driving a car and implementing what students learn in the classroom to the track. The course is 75 dollars per student. Lieutenant Giannunzio did say that the registration page may confuse some members of the public. By clicking on the waiting list button, you will be taken to the registration webpage to begin your registration process.

MSP U.P. Teen Defensive Driving Registration