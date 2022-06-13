Motorcycle Crash on Saturday Injures One Man near Gedvillas Road

9 mins ago Thomas Fournier

HOUGHTON – A crash Saturday afternoon sent a motorcycle rider to the hospital. Houghton County Sheriff’s deputies were called out around 3:00 to canal road near the Gedvillas Road intersection. They found the 66-year-old motorcycle driver had lost control on a curve. His injuries were described as “significant,” and he was taken by ambulance to U.P. Health System-Portage. His current condition is unknown. Stanton township first responders, the Houghton City Police Department and Mercy Ambulance assisted.

