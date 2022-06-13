Fun Times at Baraga County Lake Trout Festival Despite the Rain

4 mins ago Thomas Fournier

L’ANSE – Rain forced a location change at Saturday’s Baraga County Lake Trout Festival, but didn’t dampen the enthusiasm of those who attended. Residents crowded into Meadowbrook Arena. Kids enjoyed two large inflatables, and sang karaoke in the lobby. Adults browsed the craft fair, enjoyed good food, and also got to meet several political candidates. The fourth annual Baraga County Appreciation Award was presented to Steven Denomie. Organizers expressed gratitude to those who were taking part for their flexibility in dealing with the adverse weather. The accompanying Keweenaw Bay Classic Fishing Tournament was also a success, with 130 boats registered.

