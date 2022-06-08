NMU Announces 2022 Sports Hall of Fame Inductees

Courtesy: NMU Wildcats

MARQUETTE, Mich. – The Northern Michigan University Department of Athletics is proud to announce the newest inductees to the NMU Sports Hall of Fame. The 2022 class includes Mathew Hoard, Vesselina Jeliazkova, Kristin Koopmann, Tammie “Anderson” Mrzchek, Jeff Pyle, Alvin Washington, and the 1978-79 Wrestling Team.

An awards show will be held at Forest Roberts Theatre on Friday, Sept. 23 featuring the 2022 NMU Sports Hall of Fame inductees and the 2022 NMU Alumni Award winners. The Wildcats will host the Post University Eagles in the Homecoming football game on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Mathew Hoard

Football | Class of 1997

Matt Hoard played football for NMU from 1993 to 1996. He was the starting quarterback in 1995 and 1996 when the Wildcats finished 7-3 in each season. In 1995, Matt completed 180 of 321 passes for 2159 yards. During the 1996 season, he completed 175 of 335 attempts for 2482 yards and earned MIFC Offensive Back of the Year, MIFC Player of the Year, and National Football Foundation NCAA Division II Player of the Year. In 1995 and 1996, Matt also earned First Team All-MIFC Academic. Matt graduated in the fall of 1997 with a bachelor’s degree in Biology/Physiology and a minor in Chemistry.

Vesselina Jeliazkova

Tennis | Class of 2002

Vesselina Jeliazkova played for the NMU tennis team during the 2000-01 and 2001-02 seasons and earned First Team All-GLIAC both years. In 2000-01 she advanced to the NCAA Regional Finals in #1 doubles and the NCAA Regional Quarterfinals as NMU’s #1 singles player. In 2001-02, she advanced to the NCAA Regional Semifinals playing #1 singles. She was a leader on the 2000-01 team that finished second in the conference and made an NCAA Regional appearance. In 2001-02, she led the team to a GLIAC Women’s Tennis Championship, an NCAA Regional appearance, and an NCAA Sweet Sixteen appearance. Vesselina graduated in the winter of 2002 with a bachelor’s degree in Psychology and a minor in Physical Education/Coaching. She also earned an Exercise Science master’s degree in the winter of 2004.

Kristin Koopmann

Tennis | Class of 2003

Kristin Koopmann competed on the NMU tennis team for three seasons from 2000 to 2003. She earned First Team All-GLIAC during all three seasons. In 2000-01, Kristin advanced to the finals in #1 doubles and the semifinals as the #2 singles player. In 2001-02, she advanced to the NCAA Regional Quarterfinals in singles. She was a leader on the 2000-01 team that finished second in the conference and made an NCAA Regional appearance. In 2001-02, she led the team to a GLIAC Women’s Tennis Championship, NCAA Regional appearance, and NCAA Sweet Sixteen appearance. In 2002-03, she led the team to a GLIAC Women’s Tennis Championship and tournament second-place finish, which led to an NCAA Regional appearance and participation in the NCAA Sweet Sixteen. Kristin graduated in the winter of 2003 with a bachelor’s degree in Public Relations and a minor in Economics.

Tammie “Anderson” Mrzchek

Basketball | Class of 1990

Tammie was a four-year letter winner for the women’s basketball team from 1987 to 1990. During the 1988-89 season, she earned First Team All-GLIAC. Tammie holds the NMU record for best career 3-point percentage at .429. She ranks 6th on the NMU all-time scorers list with 1,441 points. Tammie graduated in the fall of 1990 with a bachelor’s degree in Marketing.

Jeff Pyle

Hockey | Class of 1981

Jeff played three seasons for the hockey Wildcats from 1978 to 1981. In 1981, he earned CCHA Player of the Year. During that season, Jeff had 35 goals and 53 assists for 88 points, which is 5th place on NMU’s season scoring records. He ended his three years at NMU with 193 points on 76 goals and 117 assists, which ranks 8th all-time.

Alvin Washington (Abdulbari Musa Ansari)

Track and Field | Class of 1964

Alvin was a four-year letter winner in track and field from 1960 to 1964. In 1961, he tied the American/World Record in the 60-yard dash at 6.0 seconds, which set a fieldhouse record at Central Michigan University. Alvin captained the Wildcat track and field team from 1961 to 1964 during which time he also established NMU records in the 100-yard dash and the 220- yard dash. Alvin graduated in the fall of 1964 with a bachelor’s degree in Secondary Ed Sociology, a minor in Secondary Ed Mathematics, and a minor in Secondary Ed Biology.

1978-79 Wrestling Team

The 1789-79 Men’s Wrestling Team qualified ten team members for the NCAA Championships out of ten weight classes. Those ten national qualifiers earned seven All-America finishes at the 1979 NCAA Division II Wrestling Championships as they finished in sixth place. Nine individuals on the 1978-79 team tallied 21 All-America finishes in their career with two National Champions and two NCAA Division I All-Americans.

The members of the team and coaches are listed below:



Bill Baker Tim Harris Tim Schultz Thomas Baker Mark Haynes Neal Seagren Brad Bitterman Michael Howe Thomas Smith John Cotter Damon Howell Steven Spangenberg Richard Deangelis Keith Lawn Thomas Stern Edward Egan Randall Meier Phillip Westheimer Brad Griggs Tom Olson Head Coach: Bill Dotson Asst. Coach: Michael Duroe