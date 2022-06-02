Critical blood need in U.P.

4 hours ago Lisa Bowers

MARQUETTE, MI, – The UP Regional Blood Center has a critical need for ALL blood types. The UP Regional Blood Center has collection sites in Marquette, Hancock and Escanaba and is the primary supplier of blood to 13 U.P. hospitals. Visit their Facebook page at UPRBC906 or website at https://www.uphealthsystem.com/regional-blood-center for more information. For hours and scheduling, call Marquette at 906-449-1450, Hancock at 906-483-1392, and Escanaba at 906-786-8420. Donate Local.

