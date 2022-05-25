Folk Singer Matt Hannah Playing at Falling Rock Cafe and Orpheum Theater this Weekend

HANCOCK – Folk and Americana Singer/songwriter Matt Hannah performs at the Orpheum Theater on Saturday. Hannah’s newest album, House of Illusion follows up his 2017 release, Dreamland. Hannah is a Michigan born and Minnesota based artist, that tries to captures the sounds of the upper Midwest in his music. He says this most recent album reflects on how fast his daughter is growing up and the similarities in their childhoods.

Watching my daughter have all these experiences, and it got me thinking about what was I like. What I was like as a kid, what made me the way I am. And seeing how some of that was the way she was. – Matt Hannah, Folk and Americana Singer/Songwriter

House of Illusion officially released back in March, it is an album full of reflection and great Americana sound. Hannah is starting out with a couple of shows here in there Upper Peninsula before getting his tour started. He plays on Friday in Munising at Falling Rock Café, and on Saturday at the Orpheum Theater in Hancock. Doors on Saturday open at 7 pm, door tickets are 10 dollars.

Matt Hannah – House of Illusion