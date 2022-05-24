Kevin Coppo’s Plea Hearing is Scheduled for June 9th in 86th District Court

Houghton County Undersheriff Kevin Coppo’s plea hearing date has been set. Coppo will appear before 86th District Court Judge Michael Stepka on June 9th. Coppo was arrested back in march on charges related to drunken driving. His charges include operating a vehicle with blood alcohol content above 0.17%, failure to report an vehicular accident and refusing a breathalyzer. On March 3rd, Coppo was attending a first responder’s conference in Traverse City, and was staying at the great wolf lodge. The hotel’s security manager contacted the grand traverse county sheriff after hearing a loud crash outside his office, and seeing Coppo stumbling toward a side entrance door on security footage. Officers found a number of empty alcoholic beverages in the hotel room, and in the county vehicle, Coppo drove to the conference. Later, when police brought him into the sheriff office, Coppo’s BAC was measured at 0.23%. The Houghton County Sheriff office named Sgt. John Giachino as temporary Undersheriff in March, while Coppo is on a forced leave of absence.

Continue Reading