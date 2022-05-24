CCISD’s CTE Automotive Technology Training Program Continues to Build Skills for Students

22 hours ago Thomas Fournier

HANCOCK – Copper Country Intermediate School District’s Career and Technology Education program partnered with Copper Country Ford and a couple years ago, to provide training to students interested in automotive technology and mechanics. Over that time, Automotive Instructor David Narhi, has seen more students interested in skilled trades year after year. He says that students truly benefit from this type of learning, especially as it lets them build skills for their future.

Through that sponsorship called ACE, Automotive Career Exploration,and that gives the instructors the ability to give students assignments that an actual Ford technician is taking currently. Students can earn forty percent of their training or education that a Ford technician does at a dealership. – David Narhi, CCISD CTE Automotive Instructor

Narhi is looking to get the state’s mechanic test as a part of the program. For students that are seriously interested in the field, after passing that test, they’ll earn their first license to work in automotive repair. If you or your students is interested in joining the career and technical education program through CCISD next school year, contact your schools career counselor or the CTE program secretary to learn more about their automotive courses, and more skilled trade training.

