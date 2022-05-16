The state of Michigan is honoring the trained professionals and volunteers who respond during medical emergencies.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer proclaimed may 15th to the 21st EMS recognition week.

The assistant fire chief in Marquette township said helping people is its own reward.

Cochran said the field is demanding, but it is well worth the time and effort.

Michigan is to nearly 29,000 EMS providers, 812 life support agencies and 4,000 licensed life support vehicles.

