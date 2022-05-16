EMS Recognition Week

14 hours ago Neydja Petithomme

The state of Michigan is honoring the trained professionals and volunteers who respond during medical emergencies.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer proclaimed may 15th to the 21st EMS recognition week.

The assistant fire chief in Marquette township said helping people is its own reward.

Cochran said the field is demanding, but it is well worth the time and effort.

Michigan is to nearly 29,000 EMS providers, 812 life support agencies and 4,000 licensed life support vehicles.

For more information visit www.michigan.gov forward/EMS

More Stories

Copper Country League of Women Voters Marches for Bans Off Our Bodies Over the Weekend

18 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Dam Jam Returning to Calumet Lyons Park Fourth of July Weekend

18 hours ago Thomas Fournier

UPSET West Arrests Two Detroit Residents in Houghton County after Month Long Investigation

4 days ago Thomas Fournier

Sundae in the Park Opens New Mohawk Location

4 days ago Thomas Fournier

Houghton High School Drama Club Performing at the Calumet Theatre

4 days ago Thomas Fournier

Cambensy and Markkanen urge hearing on short term rental bill

4 days ago Lisa Bowers

You may have missed

EMS Recognition Week

14 hours ago Neydja Petithomme

Copper Country League of Women Voters Marches for Bans Off Our Bodies Over the Weekend

18 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Dam Jam Returning to Calumet Lyons Park Fourth of July Weekend

18 hours ago Thomas Fournier

UPSET West Arrests Two Detroit Residents in Houghton County after Month Long Investigation

4 days ago Thomas Fournier

Sundae in the Park Opens New Mohawk Location

4 days ago Thomas Fournier