Hiawatha announces new Executive Director

9 hours ago Neydja Petithomme

The Hiawatha music co–op board of directors will have a new executive director.

The board selected Terri Bocklund to lead the organization.

Bocklund is a Marquette resident with deep family roots in the area. She is known for her love of traditional music.

She grew up in Minnesota in the twin city suburbs, and studied piano, guitar, and voice as a youngster.

According to the release, quote, “She taught music for 17 years at the high school level, focusing on classroom guitar, classroom piano, music theory,

vocal music, and music technology in suburban Baltimore, Maryland. Terri is married to Curt Kowalski, her partner in music and UP adventures, and

they perform together as the duo Beechgrove & Blacksmith.  The Co-op Board looks forward to Terri and all that she will bring to Hiawatha.”

Current director, Susan divine said Bocklund has a lot to contribute to the organization.

