Grants available for electronics recycling

LANSING – MI (ABC-10) The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) announces $250,000 in available funding for Rural Electronics Grants. The deadline for grant applications is July 2, 2022.

This grant opportunity will support increased access to proper electronics recycling in the rural areas of the state. Grants can be used to support improvements to current collection facilities; support electronics recycling events leading up to the establishment of new permanent collection locations; support the collection, handling and proper recycling of consumer electronics; provide education to residents on the proper collection, handling and recycling of household batteries; and upgrade operations to provide increased efficiency at registered electronics recyclers.

The funding is made available through the Renew Michigan Fund. Eligible entities include cities, villages, townships, charter townships, counties, tribal governments, conservation districts, municipal solid waste or resource recovery authorities, non-profit organizations, health departments, colleges or universities, and regional planning agencies. For-profit Michigan-based registered electronics recyclers are eligible for operational improvement funds.

The maximum request amount per collection location and collection event grants is $20,000 per location. Other grants are available at lesser amounts. Applicants are encouraged to discuss their proposal with the Electronics Program staff in EGLE’s Materials Management Division prior to submittal. Funds are available on a first-come first-served basis.

To view the Request for Proposal and for more information about the EGLE recycling grants program, go to Michigan.gov/MIRecycles. Click on the Grants tab and scroll down to the electronics section.

