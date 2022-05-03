Superior Health Foundation awards $650,000 in spring grants
MARQUETTE — The Superior Health Foundation (SHF) in Marquette
awarded more than $650,000 in health-centered grant funding at its Spring
Grants Celebration on Tuesday evening at the Holiday Inn in Marquette.
The event was proudly presented by 44 North.
The Superior Health Foundation awarded $108,167.50 in spring grants,
$33,900 in indigent care grants and $18,387.45 in pilot-project and
equipment grants. In addition, in funding partnership with Blue Cross Blue
Shield of Michigan Foundation, Michigan Health Endowment Fund, Blue
Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, the Michigan Health & Hospital Association
and Upper Peninsula Health Plan, the Superior Health Foundation awarded
$490,000 in grants for “Supporting the development and growth of
substance use disorder recovery communities in the Upper Peninsula.”
In its 10-year history, the Upper Peninsula-wide, non-profit organization
has awarded more than $4.5 million in grant dollars to health-centered,
non-profits in the U.P.
“In a time of great hardship for many non-profit organizations, we’re
incredibly honored and humbled to provide much-needed, health-centered
grant funding to a wide array of deserving organizations across the
peninsula,” said Jim LaJoie, executive director of the Superior Health
Foundation. “The needs have been pronounced during the pandemic and
we’re hopeful that this funding will make immeasurable differences in the
health of people across the Upper Peninsula.”
Grants were awarded to four community organizations dedicated to
addressing gaps in service for individuals and families facing substance use
disorder and supporting the development and growth of recovery
communities in the Upper Peninsula. These grants included:
Eastern Upper Peninsula Opioid Response Consortium
Support a peer recovery specialist who will serve
inmates, treatment court teams, support behavioral health
professionals and enhance community-wide education that reduces
stigma and creates trauma-informed communities.
Great Lakes Recovery Centers, Inc. ($150,000): Provide
connections to professional development such as interview skills and
resume building, vocational profiling and job readiness reviews, and
connecting participants to a network of recovery-friendly employers.
Western Upper Peninsula Health Department ($150,000):
Reconnect people with Substance Use Disorder (SUD) to their families
and communities by improving understanding of SUD, reducing
stigma and developing easy access to treatment by bridging gaps in
services through family education and support, women’s specialty
services and jail-based services.
Superior Housing Solutions ($40,000): Support the workforce
development and recovery community organization project manager
with the addition of another social worker to help see its mission
through.
At the event, the SHF awarded $108,167.50 in spring grants to five non-
profit organizations in the U.P.:
Community Foundation of Marquette County ($50,000): The
Community Foundation distributes grants across Marquette County
with branches in Negaunee, Marquette, Gwinn and Greater
Ishpeming. SHF provided funding to its “Kids Cove Playground –
Playground for All” project to fund the Proprioceptive Zone. The
equipment in this zone is designed to provide a fun experience while
encouraging motion. This includes a trampoline that is accessible to a
caregiver and a wheelchair user to use together, which is something
that would be rarely found outside of Kids Cove.
Chippewa County Family Project ($22,800): The Chippewa County
Family Project was established in 2015 to provide a group home in
Sault Ste. Marie for boys and girls ages 14-18 who lack stable foster
care, are considered too old for adoption, or simply can’t find foster
care in Chippewa County. It opened the Arfstrom Faunt Teen Foster
Home in 2022 and can accept up to 12 foster children. SHF provided
funding for personal supplies, two personal computers and startup
costs.
Marquette County Habitat for Humanity ($17,000): Marquette
County Habitat for Humanity is dedicated to eliminating substandard
housing locally and worldwide through constructing, rehabilitating
and preserving homes; by advocating for fair and just housing
policies; and by providing training and access to resources to help
families improve their shelter conditions. SHF provided funding for
two new portable ramps in Marquette County. These ramps will help
individuals arriving home from the hospital, rehab facility or other
care facility who find themselves in need of an immediate, temporary
ramp to safely access their home.
Healthy Youth Coalition of Marinette & Menominee Counties
($15,600): The Healthy Youth Coalition of Marinette & Menominee