Eagle Mine to host community forums

CHAMPION — (WBUP) — Eagle Mine will host community forums throughout Marquette County later this month, including a virtual option.

The forums are designed as a two-way dialogue between Eagle Mine and the community to learn more about the status of Eagle Mine and get an update on its operations. Forums will be held at:

Humboldt: Tuesday, May 24 at 12 P.M., at the Humboldt Township Hall, 244 Co Rd FAF, Champion, Mich.

Big Bay: Wednesday, May 25, at 5:30 P.M. at the Thunder Bay Inn, 400 Bensinger St., Big Bay, Mich.

Virtual: Wednesday, May 25, at 12 P.M. Register by visiting eaglemine.com/forum.

For more information, please call the Eagle Mine Information Center at (906) 273-1550.