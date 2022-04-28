Finlandia University Commencement Speeches Led by Vance Blackfox and Nursing Student Arty Puntus

11 hours ago Thomas Fournier

HANCOCK – Finlandia University’s commencement is bound to be an exciting time for students and families. This year’s graduating class will hear from one of their own, in student representative, Arty Puntus. As well as Vance Blackfox, the Director of Indigenous Ministries and Tribal Relations with the Evangelical Lutheran Church. On Saturday, Blackfox is member of the Cherokee Nation, and has served the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America in a number of roles over the years. On Sunday, graduates and families can attend the Baccalaureate at the Chapel of St. Matthew at 10 am. Commencement will begin at 1:30 pm inside the Hirovonen Hall Auditorium.

