Brooke Tienhaara and John U. Bacon Headlining MTU Graduation Speeches

11 hours ago Thomas Fournier

HOUGHTON – Michigan Tech graduates will also take to the stage this weekend. On Saturday graduates and their families will gather in MacInnis Ice Arena for commencement. Calumet native, Brooke Tienhaara, will deliver the student speaker speech. Graduating students will also hear from writer, radio host, and college instructor John U. Bacon. His recently published book, “Let them Lead, Unexpected Lessons in Leaderships from America’s Worst High School Hockey Team”, tells of how he returned to his high school Alma mater in Ann Arbor, and coached the team from last to first place in three years. Michigan Tech University 2022 commencement will begin at 10:30 am on Saturday.

Read more from MTU about Graduation details

