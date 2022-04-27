Four U.P. organizations receive part of $600,000 in education grants

8 hours ago Max Labeaud

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, (EGLE) has awarded 20 grants at a combined $600,000 for projects that  support the watershed organizations with conservation and educational strides.

The Watershed Council Support grants are funded and provided by  Michigan’s Public Act 87 of 2021. Grants were $40,000 per applicant with  projects being  completed within a year.  K-12 activities funded through this grant include environmental educational efforts, environmental outreach, watershed management planning, farm-based conservation efforts, boat cleaning stations, design and installation of urban storm water controls,  and establishing buffers to control erosion.

 

These four Upper Peninsula-based organizations were chosen and will receive funding:

  • Mastodon Township Planning Commission, Crystal Falls, $7,720.
  • White River Watershed Partnership, Hesperia, $4,200.
  • Iron County Watershed Coalition, Iron River, $40,000.
  • Michigan Technological University, Houghton, $40,000.

A total of  54 applications were submitted  in response to the request for proposals.

The grants  issued by EGLE’s Nonpoint Source Program, helps local stakeholders in minimizing pollution along with excess runoff by supporting watershed management plans. The NSP plans to  issue a request for summer proposals for planning projects and will be posted at Michigan.gov/NPS.

