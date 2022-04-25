FILE - In this Tuesday, March 10, 2020, file photo, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces the state's first two cases of coronavirus, at the Michigan State Police headquarters in Windsor Township, Mich. Coronavirus cases in Michigan rose sharply late Thursday, March 12, 2020, as officials announced more cases, and as some K-12 schools began announcing closures while others began training staff to potentially move to online learning only. (AP Photo/David Eggert, File)

Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer proclaims April 25th through May 1st as ‘Student Appreciation Week’ in Michigan.

Whitmer stated in part quote, “…during student appreciation week, we take inspiration from our kids and recommit ourselves to ensuring they have every opportunity to thrive and pursue their potential from preschool through postsecondary,” end quote.

The focus of student appreciation week is to recognize the work Michigan students have put into their studies,

extracurricular activities, and their communities throughout this academic year.

To read more more, visit the link,

https://www.michigan.gov/whitmer/-/media/Project/Websites/Whitmer/Documents/One-pagers-4-15/EducationAC.pdf?rev=4ae961f9cfed4e6d8a756560ff23036b