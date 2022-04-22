M-26 project is set to take place

A road project in Munising is set to start May 2nd.

Construction will start between Brook Street and Commercial Street.

The Michigan Department of Transportation or MDOT and the city of Munising are investing $15.5 million to rebuild M–26.

The project will also includes resurfacing the highway from commercial street to east of Christmas.

MDOT expects the project to be completed by the end of August.

For more information, visit www.michigan.gov/workzonesafety or by calling (906) 786 – 1830 ext. 600